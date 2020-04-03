Charges filed in Farmington altercation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charges have been filed in connection with shots reportedly fired on Willow Creek Drive in Farmington earlier this week.

Jordan Helms, 27, of Ironton, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree assault (or attempt), armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree property damage.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, Helms was the backseat passenger in a Ford Explorer that was departing the scene of an altercation on Willow Creek Drive Monday at approximately 2 a.m.

As the Explorer drove past the house where the altercation occurred, Helms allegedly shot multiple rounds from a Smith & Wesson SD40 handgun in the direction of the home as well as a Nissan Sentra in front of the home and several individuals standing in the driveway. One of the individuals was standing directly next to the front of the Nissan at the time Helms fired shots.

An investigation of the scene revealed that the Nissan was hit in the front bumper by a bullet that appeared to ricochet off the street.

The Explorer was found and stopped by officers on Walnut Street. The firearm was located under the front passenger seat and appeared to have recently been fired. Helms was sitting in the back passenger seat of the vehicle.