Charges filed in Goose Creek shooting incident

Formal charges have been filed against an area man following a shooting in the Goose Creek Lake Development Tuesday night.

Jordan Lacey, 19, who has addresses listed in French Village and St. Louis, is charged in St. Francois County with one count of first-degree assault - serious physical injury and one count of armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department states that Lacey shot 29-year-old Kyle Reibe of French Village on Tuesday multiple times.

The shooting incident reportedly occurred on the 6200 block of Osage Drive in the Goose Creek Lake Development. The injured man was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment following the incident.

Lacey has been detained at the St. Francois County Jail, and $150,000 has been set in the case. Lacey is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring if released on bail. The court further ordered the man to not have contact with the alleged victim if released and prohibits him from possessing a firearm, ammunition, or dangerous weapon.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.