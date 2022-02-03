Charges filed in Iron County shooting incident

A warrant has been issued for an area man after allegedly being shot with his own handgun during a physical altercation that reportedly occurred on Saturday in Iron County.

A press release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office states that Iron County deputies responded to a gunshot victim on Iron County Road 15 between Bixby and Belleview on Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they reportedly located Quince D. Sumpter, 28, of Belgrade, who had been shot in the stomach with a small-caliber handgun. The injured man was transported to a St. Louis area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The release states that a 28-year-old woman was also located on the scene. The woman was also injured, reportedly suffering facial injuries during the alleged physical altercation that took place at the location of the shooting.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Sumpter and the woman were involved in a verbal altercation. The two reportedly drove approximately one mile west on Iron County Road 15 when they both exited the vehicle, and the argument became physical.

The report states that Sumpter retrieved a small handgun from the vehicle and fired eight rounds in the area before pointing the firearm at the woman. The woman reportedly attempted to wrestle the gun from Sumpter, and during the struggle, a single shot was fired from the weapon, striking the man in the lower portion of the stomach.

The handgun was hidden in a wooded area near the crime scene, according to police.

The press release states the investigation concluded with a no bond warrant for Sumpter's arrest being issued for multiple felony charges, including the Class A Felony of first-degree assault, the Class C Felony of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two Class D Felonies of endangering the welfare of a child - creating substantial risk.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0