Charges filed in Park Hills stabbing

Renner

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

Formal charges have been filed in a stabbing incident that reportedly occurred last month in Park Hills.

Rodger Renner, 38, of Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement by Det. Sgt. Summer Bess of the Park Hills Police Department, on Oct. 24, Renner entered a residence on Third Street with a baseball bat and began hitting the occupant of the residence with it. The man he was striking with the bat reportedly took the bat away from him and threw it on a bed.

Renner then reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man several times. The victim suffered cuts and scratches and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy-South to be treated for his injuries.

On the night of the incident, as previously reported, an officer had been driving through the area when he heard a man yelling for help and stating that someone was trying to kill him. The officer stopped to investigate and reportedly observed two male subjects in the yard and both had blood on them.

According to previous reports, both men were treated for injuries sustained during the incident and released from the hospital the next day.

According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Renner last week and he was taken into custody on Saturday.

Renner is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. If he posts bond, Renner is required to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and have no contact with the victim in the case.

Renner has a prior criminal history which includes domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, and DWI convictions. He also has a pending trespassing charge and has been issued two warrants for failing to appear in the case.

When the alleged assault occurred, Renner had been free after posting a $1,000 surety bond in the pending trespassing case.

