Chief Baker presents 2021 crime report

During the Farmington City Council meeting Thursday evening, Police Chief Rick Baker presented his annual police report, listing the crime statistics for 2021.

“The Farmington Police Department responded to 20,504 calls for service in 2021, a 7% increase from 2020,” he said. “From the calls for service, the police department generated 3,388 incident reports, a 5% increase from 2020. From those incident reports, the officers made 992 arrests — that’s approximately 2.7 arrests per day.”

Baker said that the department responded to 778 motor vehicle crashes, a 17% increase from the previous year.

“They also had 4,655 traffic stops, a 9.5% increase from 2020,” he said. “From those traffic stops, they made 1,651 traffic summons and 4,721 warnings were issued.”

The department arrested 35 motorists for driving while intoxicated and nine motorists for other alcohol-related incidents such as underage possession, etc.

Farmington police investigated 85 drug-related incidents and made 108 arrests. Baker stated that methamphetamine possession was the most prevalent drug abused although there were several incidents involving possession of marijuana, fentanyl, heroin and prescription medications.

“From those 85 incidents, 33 were involving the possession of marijuana,” he said. “Forty three were possession of methamphetamine, 10 were for fentanyl possession, seven were for heroin possession, nine were for prescription medication and 74 were for drug paraphernalia. The department also investigated 36 drug overdoses in 2021. Five resulted in death; three from fentanyl and three from prescription medications.”

Turning to the K9 units, Baker said that Cpl. Brad Williams and K9 Zip made 52 narcotics searches with 29 finds.

“Four were methamphetamine, six were marijuana, one was heroin and 18 were drug paraphernalia,” he said. “Zip was involved in two suspect apprehensions. They were also involved in three public relations demonstrations.”

The other K9 unit, Officer Nick Newberry and Ringo conducted 57 narcotics searches. Baker said they had 34 finds.

“Sixteen of them were methamphetamines, 14 were marijuana, one was heroin and 13 were drug paraphernalia,” he said. “Ringo was involved in one suspect apprehension. This was where the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department had an escapee from the jail. Ringo tracked him all the way to Westmount Drive and located him in an unlocked vehicle. They were also involved in four public relations appearances.”

Baker showed a picture of confiscated drugs and cash.

“Officer Ratliff was running traffic on Highway 67. He stopped a motorist at well over the speed limit. The motorist was driving while revoked and had an active warrant for dangerous drugs. He asked for the assistance of K9 Ringo. They searched a vehicle and found a fairly large sum of marijuana. There was one pound of methamphetamine and $2,400 of cash seized.”

Daniel Halek works for the Farmington Police Department, but has been deployed with the Mineral Area Drug Task Force for the last two years. Baker said that he has worked out very well.

“I talked with his supervisor, they just did an evaluation; they don’t ever want him to leave,” Baker said. “Halek, along with other members of the task force, served a search warrant in Iron County. There were 15 pounds of methamphetamine. They wouldn’t tell me how much currency, but they said a large amount. The price on the street for a pound of methamphetamine is approximately $6,000. You’re looking at least $90,000 worth of methamphetamine off the street.”

Baker highlighted another incident in Doe Run where Halek and other members of the task force seized one pound of methamphetamine.

“They had information from both incidences that the drugs were being brought into Farmington and sold to our community,” he said.

According to Baker, Farmington pays the drug task force $6,000-8,000 per year as a member. Baker asked them to give him drug seizure totals in the city for the year 2021.

“The task force seized 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.6 grams of fentanyl, three pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of heroin and seized $6,200 in cash,” he said. “It’s really been a benefit to us.”

Pivoting to other crimes, Baker said that misdemeanor theft accounts for 53% of the overall statistics.

“There were 558 reported incidents,” he said. “We made 283 arrests. Assault accounted for 26% of our crime statistics. We had 280 reported and 269 cleared. Assault is broken down into misdemeanor and felony. Minor assaults, there were 264 reported and 255 cleared. The remaining 16 were felonies involving weapons, we cleared 14 of those.”

Baker said that domestic assaults were 39% of the overall assaults reported. “There were 109 of those, with 109 arrests.”

Felony stealing accounted for 13% of crime. There were 142 reported incidents, with 109 arrests.

“We had 700 incidents in 2021,” Baker said. “Three hundred and twenty two of those were cleared. Our clearance rate for theft, felony and misdemeanor combined, is 56%. The national clearance rate is around 23%.”

Baker said that burglary accounted for 3% of the overall crime statistic.

“We had 29 reported incidents. Ten of those were cleared by arrests. We break that down to business/non-residential; that was 1% of the 3%. There was 8 reported incidents in 2021, four of them were cleared. Residential burglaries, we had 21 reported and five of those were cleared.”

Motor vehicle theft accounted for 4%. There were 43 reported, 37 were recovered with 23 cleared with arrests. Baker said the clearance rate is 54%, while the national clearance rate is 14%.

“Our recovery rate for motor vehicle theft is 86%,” Baker said. “The national clearance rate is 51%.”

Noting that rape accounted for less than 1% of the statistics, Baker said that seven were reported with six arrests. “In all seven, the victim knew the suspect, there were no random acts of violence.”

Baker said there was one robbery for the year. “There was a situation where the suspect knew where the victim kept his stash of drugs and cash. The mistake was he wanted to rob his buddy. The problem was, he wasn’t disguised well. He was located and arrested a few days later.”

Finishing the statistics, Baker said there were no homicides for 2021. “I want to say every year, our city is very safe as far as serious crimes against persons. Our problems are the crimes of drugs and theft. They kind of go hand in hand. The crime of theft is a crime of opportunity. I tell everyone all the time, you need to lock your houses and vehicles.”

At the end of his report, Baker added that dealing with the homeless in Farmington has added to the calls for service.

“We are compiling some information,” he said. “Right now, I could say it’s probably a 10-13% increase in calls for service. Those do not require an incident report. We are having to deal with these people. The hardest thing for our department is the amount of times we go with a call of a suspicious person.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

