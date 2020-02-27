City courts hit with changes

Editor's Note: In this series of articles we look at three recent major changes in the legal system in Missouri and the profound effects that it has on local law enforcement and the court system. These recent rulings from the Missouri Supreme Court changed the hearing and bail bond process after an arrest, how state-issued traffic citations are processed and how municipal courts are conducted.
The articles are not comprehensive regarding these rulings and do not cover other changes that are currently happening, but are limited to the direct causes of dramatic changes in the local legal system. Although this series is restricted to local interviews, these changes are going to have effects throughout the state of Missouri. To a greater or lesser extent every county, circuit court and municipality will be affected by some or all of these measures, as these are statewide rulings and changes in law.
Many communities are closing down their municipal courts and turning them over to the circuit courts to handle code violations and traffic tickets.
Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, presiding judge of the 24th Judicial Circuit, noted the end effect of changes to the municipal court regulations.
“This is a trend that we are seeing around the state ... municipalities who are electing to have their cases heard in the state court system by an associate circuit judge,” she said. “We have seen that over in Ste. Genevieve County, and now we see that over here (in St. Francois County) with the city of Leadington.”
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers explained the rationale behind why this is happening.
“You can trace the current status of municipal courts back to Ferguson, Missouri,” he said. “All of the problems were exposed after those problems, how municipal courts were being used as a revenue-generation scheme in a lot of municipalities in St. Louis and across the state.
"There was a law passed, Senate Bill 5 that had a number of structural changes to the municipal courts. It placed restrictions on how much of a fine could be assessed for certain traffic violations. It restricted the ability to charge someone with a failure to appear charge for minor traffic violations.”
As a result of these changes, Beavers observed that the incoming revenue from fines have dropped off dramatically.
You have free articles remaining.
“In Farmington, our total fines collected in a year in round numbers may have been $350,000,” he said. “We’ve seen that drop to $190,000. While we don’t use our municipal court as a revenue source, that is a revenue source that is now gone. That is an impactor in a lot of cities.”
Another problem for smaller cities is the constant changes in regulations. The Missouri Supreme Court has made several rulings over the last couple of years and Beavers said that complicates the role of the city judge.
“It takes a lot of time to keep up with those changes, and most cities have a part-time municipal judge where that isn’t their area of specialty,” he said. “It is difficult and time consuming for them to keep up with all those changes.”
The Office of State Courts Administrator (OSCA) provides administrative, business and technology support services to the courts. OSCA has been implementing changes that have added to the court systems workload throughout the state.
“Another thing is that OSCA is forcing all municipal courts to go to a statewide software system,” said Beavers. “It does impose a lot of changes that have to be managed. A lot of smaller courts are looking at what their cost is and overhead with maintaining a municipal court clerk, judge and prosecutor, what their revenue is.”
Beavers also discussed the practical issues of building and staff separation from the law enforcement and city officials to properly run a municipal court.
“There was a standard raised where there was a sense of impropriety where if you are holding court in the police department, no matter how you try to separate things, it just appears wrong,” he said. “The same is true to an extent if it is in the city council’s chambers. It is very impractical for these small cities to build a special facility to have municipal court for four or five times a month that is empty the rest of the time.”
St. Francois County Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible addressed the changes that are mandated for municipal courts and how her office is affected.
“We are taking on Leadington,” she said. “A lot of [circuit] courts have municipalities. We have never had any. We’ve been lucky to not have had to do any of those. The new laws that have come into effect, each municipality also has to adhere to those guidelines as well. It’s pretty expensive, they have to use the PA Portal where everything is electronically submitted and they have to use the state Show-Me Courts.
"Taking on municipalities, I don’t know if we are going to get anymore, but it’s a whole different set of rules and reporting requirements.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com