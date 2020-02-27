City courts hit with changes

Editor's Note: In this series of articles we look at three recent major changes in the legal system in Missouri and the profound effects that it has on local law enforcement and the court system. These recent rulings from the Missouri Supreme Court changed the hearing and bail bond process after an arrest, how state-issued traffic citations are processed and how municipal courts are conducted.

The articles are not comprehensive regarding these rulings and do not cover other changes that are currently happening, but are limited to the direct causes of dramatic changes in the local legal system. Although this series is restricted to local interviews, these changes are going to have effects throughout the state of Missouri. To a greater or lesser extent every county, circuit court and municipality will be affected by some or all of these measures, as these are statewide rulings and changes in law.

Many communities are closing down their municipal courts and turning them over to the circuit courts to handle code violations and traffic tickets.

Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, presiding judge of the 24th Judicial Circuit, noted the end effect of changes to the municipal court regulations.