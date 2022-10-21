Civey gets eight years in connection with Mikayla Jones' disappearance

An area man has been sentenced to eight years in prison this week for his role in the disappearance of a Farmington teen who was found deceased on the side of a Washington County highway last year.

Ethan Hunter Civey, 25, of Belgrade, appeared before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn on Friday for a sentencing hearing after the man pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution related to the death of 18-year-old Mikayla Jones.

On May 20, 2021, Jones' decomposing body was found near Route M between Caledonia and Irondale in Washington County. The teen was reported missing on May 7, 2021, and is believed to have died two days earlier.

In the days following the discovery of Jones' body, Civey and 34-year-old Andrew T. Pierce of Irondale were charged in Washington County. Police investigations into Jones' death have led authorities to believe she died of an accidental drug overdose while with Civey and Pierce.

Civey was represented by Defense Attorney Brad Van Zee and Special Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Lynn Snyder represented the state at Friday's hearing.

During the hearing, the judge heard a victim's impact statement from Holly Sullivan, a relative of Jones by marriage, who spoke on behalf of the family.

Sullivan recalled some of the emotions she and the family experienced as they searched for Jones in the weeks after her disappearance.

"On May 5, 2021, Mikayla was taken from us and preyed upon for two weeks," she said. "This is the image I can't shake. It will forever be in my heart and my mind.

"There are people in this world who knew where Mikayla was when we were searching for her, vowing to go to their graves [without telling anyone]," she said. "... You'd have to be a monster to do something like this."

Sullivan said she would never forget Jones' mother, Stacey, in water up to her waist, searching for her missing daughter. She mentioned how close Jones was with her mother, siblings, nephew, and other family members who would never see her again.

Sullivan ended her statement with a pleading phrase, seemingly unconvinced that all of the family's questions regarding Jones' death have been answered.

"As for those involved, the truth will set you free," she said.

After Sullivan addressed the court, Civey's attorney, Van Zee, made a statement on behalf of his client. The defense attorney said that there had been a lot of accusations and defamatory statements made regarding this case, apparently referring to claims from some of Jones' family and friends alleging that Civey and Pierce intentionally killed Jones. He said he and his client had received death threats as well.

"Three separate law enforcement agencies investigated this case, and three separate prosecutors [have handled] the case," he said, asserting that every official who had reviewed the case arrived at the same conclusion, that Jones died of a voluntary drug overdose.

"My client regrets what he did," he said. "He could have made a phone call and would have never done a day in prison. He messed up."

Judge Horn heard from both sides before accepting the plea agreement, handing down four-year sentences on each of the two counts. The judge ordered the terms to run consecutively for a total of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Civey, who had been free on bond before Friday's hearing, was taken into custody and led out of the courtroom.

The charges against Pierce remain pending after the man rejected his plea offer in August. A two-day jury trial in the case is scheduled for next year, starting on June 21.

While the charges against the two men were filed in Washington County, where the crimes allegedly occurred, a motion by Pierce for a change of venue moved his case to Ste. Genevieve County. Proceedings in Civey's case were held in St. Francois County after two changes in the prosecution appointments.

At a plea hearing on Aug. 19, Civey admitted to abandoning Jones' body on May 5 after he said he "found her dead" in his house and failed to report her death. He further admitted to deleting text messages from his phone to impair the investigation and prosecution.

As part of a plea agreement, Civey withdrew his previous pleas of not guilty, entering guilty pleas to one count of abandonment of a corpse and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. The man had initially been charged with one count of abandonment of a corpse, four counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and one count of possession of a controlled substance; however, four of the counts were dismissed per the agreement.

Another condition of the plea deal is that Civey agreed to cooperate with the state in any future court proceedings related to the crimes.

The cases against Pierce and Civey were initially filed in May 2021 after Jones' remains were located. Civey and Pierce were reportedly seen with Jones before her disappearance on May 5, 2021.

When interviewed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, both men admitted that they had disposed of the teen's body, according to the police reports.

The reports state that Pierce and Civey admitted to destroying drug evidence after Jones' death. In a press release following the discovery of Jones' body, Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said investigators suspected the teen's death was due to an accidental drug overdose.

Stacie Jones, Mikayla Jones' mother, remains adamant that her daughter did not have a history of drug use, nor was she known to hang out with anyone who used drugs. She believes foul play was involved in her daughter's death and that the evidence is clear.

The grieving mother has filed a wrongful death suit against Civey and Pierce, alleging that the two men deprived her of the right to give her daughter a proper burial and, in doing so, caused severe emotional distress. The civil case is set for a jury trial on April 6-7 next year.

Since her daughter's death, Stacie has leased billboards and hung signs in windows of local businesses calling attention to her efforts to secure justice. A Facebook Page, "Justice for Mikayla," is dedicated to sharing updates, memorials, photos, and more.