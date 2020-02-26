Closure adds burden to court system

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn stressed this will also increase the workload for local officials.

“With the FCC closing, that is going to add significantly more work on the part of our local prosecutor and circuit clerk,” she said. “You’ll see a much greater caseload with respect to the traffic tickets, because we are getting all of them. The judge who handles the traffic dockets, there’s no doubt that we are going to see significantly increased numbers through traffic tickets.”

Any changes to the circuit court system directly affects the circuit clerk’s office. St. Francois County Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible noted that all of these tickets must be processed through her office.

“The only tickets that didn’t go there were the ones where people didn’t plead guilty and pay,” she said. “Now all of those tickets are coming here, and they have to be electronically filed by our prosecutor, making our traffic dockets much bigger.

“(Associate Circuit Judge Joseph) Goff gets assigned to all of the criminal cases, he’s the associate judge, that’s normally who does the preliminary criminal cases. He is busy, he has court everyday.”

St. Francois County Prosecutor Melissa Gilliam explained the reason behind the change in ticket processing.