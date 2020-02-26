Closure adds burden to court system

Editor's Note: In this series, we look at three major changes made to Missouri's legal system and their profound effects on local law enforcement and the court system. These recent rulings from the Missouri Supreme Court changed the hearing and bail bond process after an arrest, how state-issued traffic citations are processed and how municipal courts are conducted.
The articles do not cover other changes that are happening, but are limited to the direct causes of dramatic changes in the local legal system. Although this series is restricted to local interviews, the effects ripple throughout the state of Missouri. To a greater or lesser extent, every county, circuit court and municipality will be affected by some or all of these measures, as these are statewide rulings and changes in law.
A Missouri Supreme Court ruling modified Rules 37 and 38 and Court Operating Rule 21 with the changes having taken effect May 1, 2019. These rules determine how state-issued citations are processed through the court system.
Previously, when the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) issued tickets regarding traffic violations, the offense could be settled by pleading guilty and sending the fine to the fine collection center (FCC) located in Jefferson City.
Only if a motorist wished to contest the ticket would the offense be handled at the circuit court level. With the en banc ruling by the court, the practical effect was to close down the FCC and process all tickets through the local prosecuting attorney’s office and circuit court.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn stressed this will also increase the workload for local officials.
“With the FCC closing, that is going to add significantly more work on the part of our local prosecutor and circuit clerk,” she said. “You’ll see a much greater caseload with respect to the traffic tickets, because we are getting all of them. The judge who handles the traffic dockets, there’s no doubt that we are going to see significantly increased numbers through traffic tickets.”
Any changes to the circuit court system directly affects the circuit clerk’s office. St. Francois County Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible noted that all of these tickets must be processed through her office.
“The only tickets that didn’t go there were the ones where people didn’t plead guilty and pay,” she said. “Now all of those tickets are coming here, and they have to be electronically filed by our prosecutor, making our traffic dockets much bigger.
“(Associate Circuit Judge Joseph) Goff gets assigned to all of the criminal cases, he’s the associate judge, that’s normally who does the preliminary criminal cases. He is busy, he has court everyday.”
St. Francois County Prosecutor Melissa Gilliam explained the reason behind the change in ticket processing.
“At the beginning of this year, they figured out that for any criminal case or infraction to be filed, it has to be signed by the prosecuting attorney,” she said. “That was not happening with the FCC. Every ticket that used to go through them, now comes to us. That is a significant increase.
“We’re averaging about 400 a month. Previously, people would get a ticket, they would go online and pay it and get it taken care of before it would ever come to the prosecutor’s office. Now, everything comes to us and we have to submit it to the court. It requires a prosecutor to charge somebody with a crime.”
In addition, the Office of State Courts Administrator (OSCA) changed some of the rules on how some of those tickets are filed.
“Now, on no-insurance cases, speeding over 25 mph, driving without a valid license, those all have to be filed as a criminal case” Gilliam said. “That has increased our dockets exponentially.
“It’s increased our court time, the amount of time getting the cases filed, we get them physically in here. I have an assistant that goes through them on a weekly basis to make sure that we’re keeping up. Then of course, it’s just the court time, too. You have like a 500-traffic-ticket court docket and shockingly about four people show up.”
Associate Circuit Judge Joseph Goff handles the caseload on the traffic infractions from the MSHP. He noted a side effect of citizens paying traffic fines online that can cause extra work for the court system.
“When paying online you have to enter the number for the case,” he said. “People will make mistakes entering that number and without noticing, will pay the fine and plead guilty to someone else’s ticket.”
The results of the error is that someone may want to contest their ticket to prevent losing their license or for other reasons. They then may get notices from the state before they or their lawyer can act upon it. The second result is that the person who paid the fine will still have an outstanding unpaid ticket and risk a failure to appear in court when they have assumed the problem has been resolved.
“Our clerks have to track down credit card numbers on the payment and do other investigation and correct all of the records,” Goff said.
