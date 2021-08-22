Coleman charged with burglary, accused of stealing guns

An area man faces several felony charges after allegedly stealing multiple firearms from a Washington County home on three separate occasions.
Thomas John Coleman, 30, whose address is listed as Davisville, was charged in Washington County on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree burglary and four counts of stealing a firearm.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman entered a residence located on Highway 32 near Caledonia and stole firearms from the homeowner between the end of June and early July.
The report states Coleman admitted to entering the residence three separate times and taking a total of four firearms. At the end of June, the man allegedly went into the home and stole one gun before returning and stealing two more firearms a week later. He reportedly returned to steal the fourth firearm a couple of days later.
The guns reported stolen included a Revelation pump action 12 gauge shotgun, valued at $125; a Springfield pump action 12 gauge shotgun, valued at $180; a Marlin bolt-action .22 magnum rifle, valued at $500; and a Winchester Model 94 30-30 caliber lever-action rifle valued at $650.
Police located three of the stolen firearms at the Bonne Terre Pawn Shop and the other at Express Pawn in Doe Run.
Coleman was booked at the Washington County Jail and a $100,000 bond was set in the case. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Washington County.
A review of Coleman’s criminal history shows he had four active warrants out of Washington County for failing to appear to court at the time of his arrest this week.
Court records indicate the warrants were issued after the man did not appear in court for a felony stealing case, a possession of a controlled substance case, a case involving two counts of felony stealing, and traffic offenses.
Additionally, the records show Coleman is currently on probation out of St. Francois County for forgery.
The charging documents filed last week state that, if convicted, Coleman faces a possible 38 years in prison between his previous and pending cases, and a possible 73 years in prison on the charges filed on Wednesday.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com