Coleman charged with burglary, accused of stealing guns

An area man faces several felony charges after allegedly stealing multiple firearms from a Washington County home on three separate occasions.

Thomas John Coleman, 30, whose address is listed as Davisville, was charged in Washington County on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree burglary and four counts of stealing a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman entered a residence located on Highway 32 near Caledonia and stole firearms from the homeowner between the end of June and early July.

The report states Coleman admitted to entering the residence three separate times and taking a total of four firearms. At the end of June, the man allegedly went into the home and stole one gun before returning and stealing two more firearms a week later. He reportedly returned to steal the fourth firearm a couple of days later.

The guns reported stolen included a Revelation pump action 12 gauge shotgun, valued at $125; a Springfield pump action 12 gauge shotgun, valued at $180; a Marlin bolt-action .22 magnum rifle, valued at $500; and a Winchester Model 94 30-30 caliber lever-action rifle valued at $650.

