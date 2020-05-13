Convicted sex offender faces new charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A convicted sex offender is facing additional child molestation charges after allegedly being caught having sex with a girl under the age of 13.

Lonnie Fisher, 35, was charged in Washington County with child molestation, statutory rape, statutory sodomy and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000.

According to the probable cause statement by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s family member caught Fisher in bed with the girl at a Cadet residence. When confronted, Fisher pointed a crossbow at two of the child’s family members. He then fled into the woods.

Authorities interviewed the girl who said they had sexual contact at least four times and it started two or three months ago.

Deputies were able to find Fisher walking on Highway 47. He was taken to the jail where he was interviewed. He told authorities he pointed the crossbow at the residents in an attempt to scare them into letting him off the property.

He then admitted to having sex with the girl. He gave authorities consent to search his phone. In his phone contacts, the girl was listed as “my wife.”

Fisher was sentenced to five years in 2012 for second-degree statutory rape in St. Francois County. According to the probable cause statement, he is listed as a non-compliant sex offender and has numerous prior arrests.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 18

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.