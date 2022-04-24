Couple charged after alleged confrontation at bar

A man and woman face felony assault charges in St. Francois County after allegedly attacking a man and kicking him while he was unconscious at a Farmington bar.

Thaddaeus D. Wineinger, 54, of Farmington, and Danielle J. Reddick, 34, of Park Hills, have each been charged with first-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, on Feb. 8, Wineinger and his girlfriend, Reddick, confronted a man in a bar at the Farmington VFW about some personal business.

The report states Reddick became hostile and the man who was confronted attempted to withdraw from the situation. Wineinger and Reddick then allegedly attacked the man, starting a “fierce fight.”

The alleged victim was reportedly knocked to the ground and was briefly unconscious. The report states Wineinger and Reddick continued to strike the man while he was unconscious until they were pulled away from him by other bar patrons.

The entire incident was captured on the bar security camera and reportedly witnessed by the bartender and multiple patrons. The report notes Wineinger could be heard threatening to kill the alleged victim during the incident.

An officer reported seeing severe bruises and a swollen eye on Wineinger and blood on the floor from his injuries.

Wineinger was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on April 13, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case. The man posted bond the next day.

Reddick was booked at the detention center on Tuesday, and a $50,000 bond was set in her case. She posted the bond and was released on Wednesday.

While released on bond, Wineinger and Reddick are ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The pair is prohibited from possessing dangerous weapons and having contact with the alleged victim in the case while free on bond.

Wineinger is scheduled to appear in court on May 3 for a motions hearing, and an initial appearance in his case is set for May 19. Reddick is due in court for an initial appearance on May 5.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 9

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.