Couple charged after guns, meth allegedly found in car

The report states that LaPlante went on to say he was going to interrogate the person he was looking for to "see if he was really a child molester." If the person told LaPlante "yes," then he was going to "take care of it" but, if they lied to him, and he could tell they were lying, he was going to "take care of it." If the person told him "no," and wasn't lying, LaPlante reportedly said he would go get another man to do that same interrogation to him.

The officer further recalled LaPlante saying he was going to kill all the child molesters and the drug dealers and when the cops arrived there, he was going to fire his gun up into the air and have them kill him.

The officer also noted LaPlante told him he wasn't to "grease him," meaning he wouldn't kill him.

LaPlante was booked at the Washington County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Watkins was also booked at the jail, and a bond of $30,000 was set in the case.

A search of LaPlante's criminal record showed that he had previously been convicted of resisting arrest.

Records indicate Watkins is currently on probation in St. Francois County for possession of a controlled substance.

If found guilty of the charges filed on Friday, the criminal complaints state LaPlante potentially faces multiple sentences of life in prison.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.