Couple charged after guns, meth allegedly found in car

A man has been charged in Washington County this week with multiple felonies after allegedly trying to steal a truck and reaching for a gun while resisting officers. The man's girlfriend also faces charges after police reportedly found four jars of meth in the couple's car.
On Friday, Joshua Louis LaPlante, 36, of Belgrade, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, property damage, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Ashlee Kay Watkins, 33, of Park Hills, was also charged on Friday with one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, law enforcement officers were dispatched to an address on Highway 185 for a burglary in progress.
An officer arrived and reportedly saw LaPlante and his girlfriend, Watkins, inside a blue Dodge Neon. The officer ordered the pair out of the car and on the ground. LaPlante initially refused to comply but eventually positioned himself on the ground, according to police.
The report states that, once on the ground, LaPlante said that he would outrun the officer if he attempted to tase him. Another officer arrived on the scene and helped arrest LaPlante.
One officer attempted to get LaPlante's right arm into the small of his back, but the man allegedly kept trying to get his right arm under him, as if he was reaching for something in his waistband.
The officers told LaPlante to stop resisting and to stop reaching, to which he stated, "I have a gun, and it's about to go off." He reportedly kept reaching for the firearm, and one of the officers saw the gun in the front of his waistband.
The report states that while the officers were trying to place LaPlante in custody, the man was yelling, "shoot me, shoot me." The officers eventually had to deploy a taser to place LaPlante under arrest.
The report further states that police found a loaded Ruger P94 handgun in front of the waistband of LaPlante's pants. Watkins was also taken into custody.
After being arrested, the report states LaPlante made multiple threats to the arresting officers, saying that when he is out of custody, he was going to find and kill them.
When LaPlante was restrained, the officers reported he stated he was with the Park Hills Police Department. The man also reportedly said he believed he was on a specific person's property, and that he planned on stealing a Ford truck located there.
When inspecting the property, police saw a 2000 Ford truck that had a "punched" ignition. The owner of the vehicle told police the truck was not like that before LaPlante was found there.
Investigators also found damage to a lock located inside the door handle of a camper on the property.
Police continued the investigation, deploying a police K-9 that gave a positive alert to the car in which LaPlante and Watkins were initially located.
During a vehicle search, police reportedly found a loaded Taurus handgun between the driver seat and the center console.
Police reportedly found a bag containing four glass jars of a white crystal-like substance, each weighing approximately 10 grams. Police say the substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers reportedly located a digital scale with white residue in the center console along with the jars of the white substance.
The report states there was also a cooler in the car containing an extended magazine for one of the firearms, extra ammunition, and LaPlante's passport.
An officer with the Potosi Police Department arrived and transported LaPlante to the Washington County Jail.
On the way to the detention facility, the officer reported LaPlante said when he "gets released from jail tomorrow, he is going to go get a gun and go back and finish what he started." The man reportedly said if he was unable to get a gun, he would get a hammer and finish what he started.
The report states that LaPlante went on to say he was going to interrogate the person he was looking for to "see if he was really a child molester." If the person told LaPlante "yes," then he was going to "take care of it" but, if they lied to him, and he could tell they were lying, he was going to "take care of it." If the person told him "no," and wasn't lying, LaPlante reportedly said he would go get another man to do that same interrogation to him.
The officer further recalled LaPlante saying he was going to kill all the child molesters and the drug dealers and when the cops arrived there, he was going to fire his gun up into the air and have them kill him.
The officer also noted LaPlante told him he wasn't to "grease him," meaning he wouldn't kill him.
LaPlante was booked at the Washington County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.
Watkins was also booked at the jail, and a bond of $30,000 was set in the case.
A search of LaPlante's criminal record showed that he had previously been convicted of resisting arrest.
Records indicate Watkins is currently on probation in St. Francois County for possession of a controlled substance.
If found guilty of the charges filed on Friday, the criminal complaints state LaPlante potentially faces multiple sentences of life in prison.
