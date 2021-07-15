Couple charged after infant overdoses on fentanyl

A couple faces felony charges this week in Washington County after their infant child reportedly ingested fentanyl and had to be revived with Narcan at the hospital.
Cole Parker Thompson and Jessica Lynn Hartman, both 22, of Mineral Point, have each been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, controlled substances (fentanyl and methamphetamine) were brought into a residence where their 1-year-old child also lived, leading to the child's overdose.
The report states that on Sunday, the couple's infant child was walking and crawling around the floor of the home when he found a capsule of fentanyl. The child put the capsule in his mouth and began to eat it.
The child's grandfather saw what happened and immediately took the remainder of the substance out of his mouth. The grandfather transported his grandson to Washington County Memorial Hospital, and the child was unresponsive at the time.
A dose of Narcan was used on the infant to reverse the effects of the opioid overdose, and hospital staff began treatment. According to the report, the child tested positive for fentanyl.
The report states that Hartman admitted to using fentanyl and methamphetamine since the child was born. She tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine while at the hospital. Hartman reportedly told police that the child's father, Thompson, would always use drugs in front of her and gradually convinced her to use them with him. She said Thompson had used fentanyl and meth since before their child was born, the entire time she was pregnant, and throughout the child's life.
Thompson reportedly tested positive for fentanyl and meth while at the hospital. The report states he lied to deputies while being questioned about the incident and changed his version of the story every time he told it.
Thompson and Hartman were booked at the Washington County Jail, and their bonds were set at $15,000. If released on bail, the two are not to have care or custody of any child under the age of 17.
The charging documents state that Thompson failed to appear in court last winter on a municipal court summons for ordinance violations in Park Hills and failed to appear on two Washington County court summons in June for unspecified cases.
The court filings indicate that Hartman recently failed to appear at a court hearing in Farmington Municipal Court for an ordinance violation and failed to appear on a traffic ticket in Washington County in March.
Both Thompson and Hartman were scheduled to be in court on Wednesday for an initial arraignment in the newly filed cases.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com