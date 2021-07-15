Couple charged after infant overdoses on fentanyl

A couple faces felony charges this week in Washington County after their infant child reportedly ingested fentanyl and had to be revived with Narcan at the hospital.

Cole Parker Thompson and Jessica Lynn Hartman, both 22, of Mineral Point, have each been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, controlled substances (fentanyl and methamphetamine) were brought into a residence where their 1-year-old child also lived, leading to the child's overdose.

The report states that on Sunday, the couple's infant child was walking and crawling around the floor of the home when he found a capsule of fentanyl. The child put the capsule in his mouth and began to eat it.

The child's grandfather saw what happened and immediately took the remainder of the substance out of his mouth. The grandfather transported his grandson to Washington County Memorial Hospital, and the child was unresponsive at the time.

A dose of Narcan was used on the infant to reverse the effects of the opioid overdose, and hospital staff began treatment. According to the report, the child tested positive for fentanyl.