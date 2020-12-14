Couple charged, allegedly sold borrowed car, reporting it stolen

A couple is facing charges in St. Francois County after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and selling it without permission, then reporting it stolen in early October.

Taylor Goforth, 27, and Neil Goforth, 31, both of Bismarck, were both recently charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor making a false report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a probable cause statement from the Bismarck Police Department, an officer received a call on Oct. 6 from radio dispatch informing him that Taylor Goforth wished to report a vehicle theft.

The report states that Taylor Goforth filed a report indicating a car had been stolen and presented statement forms filled out by herself and her husband, Neil Goforth, reportedly knowing the information contained in those statements was false.

Upon further investigation, the officer reported that he learned the couple had borrowed the car, a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, from a woman. Then, without the woman's permission, the couple reportedly sold the vehicle to a man, later telling the owner it had been stolen.

Taylor and Neil Goforth were arrested and released pending the filing of formal charges. After formal charges were filed last Dec. 3, the two were issued criminal summonses to appear in court for initial arrangements in their cases on Feb. 18.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.