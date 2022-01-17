Couple pleads guilty to selling a borrowed car, reporting it stolen

Two area residents pleaded guilty last month after reportedly borrowing a vehicle and selling it without permission, then reporting it stolen in October 2020.

Taylor Goforth, 28, and Neil Goforth, 32, both of Bismarck, were each charged in December 2020 with one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of making a false report. They each appeared in St. Francois County on Friday for plea hearings.

At the hearings Friday, Taylor Goforth pleaded guilty on both charges against her. Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler-Horn ordered a sentencing assessment report be completed before a sentencing hearing scheduled for Feb. 18.

Neil Goforth pleaded guilty to vehicle tampering and waived the sentencing assessment report. Judge Wexler-Horn handed down a suspended sentence of four years in prison, placing the man on five years of supervised probation and ordering him to pay $300 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution dropped the count of making a false report.

The charges against the couple were filed last year.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bismarck Police Department, an officer received a call on Oct. 6, 2020, from radio dispatch informing him that Taylor Goforth wished to report a vehicle theft.

The report states that Taylor Goforth filed a report indicating a car had been stolen and presented statement forms filled out by herself and her husband, Neil Goforth, reportedly knowing the information contained in those statements was false.

Upon further investigation, the officer reported that he learned the couple had borrowed the car, a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, from a woman. Then, without the woman's permission, the couple reportedly sold the vehicle to a man, later telling the owner it had been stolen.

Taylor and Neil Goforth were then arrested and released pending the filing of formal charges.

Formal charges were filed on Dec. 3, 2020, and the couple was served arrest warrants on Dec. 10, 2020. The pair had initially entered pleas of not guilty and personal recognizance bonds were set in their cases, according to court records.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

