Court sets Carman Deck's execution date for May 3

An execution date has been set for a man convicted of killing a De Soto couple in 1996.

On Monday, the Missouri Supreme Court announced Carman Deck’s execution date has been set for May 3. It will be carried out at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

Deck robbed and killed James and Zelma Long in their home in July 1996. He later confessed to the killings.

Deck has been sentenced to death three times since his original conviction, and each time that sentence was overturned.

He was originally sentenced to death in February 1998, but that sentence was reversed by the Missouri Supreme Court in 2002 due to errors by Deck's lawyers.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his second death penalty in May 2005 because he was shackled in front of the sentencing jury.

He was sentenced to death again in September 2008. But in April 2017, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry called Deck's third penalty-phase trial “fundamentally unfair," saying he was unable to fully present evidence arguing for a sentence other than death due to the decade of delays.

She wrote that witnesses for Deck couldn't be found, had died or had developed “hostile attitudes” toward Deck. She called Deck’s lawyers "ineffective" for not claiming the delay was a constitutional violation during the trial, or during state court appeals.

The appeals court said that the law was not settled at the time about whether a long delay between conviction and sentencing raises constitutional violations, and therefore his lawyers were not ineffective for failing to raise the issue.

In 2020, a federal appeals court overturned a lower court judge and reinstated the death penalty. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Deck's appeal should fail because he didn't raise his concerns in state court first.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0