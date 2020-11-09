Courtois charged with burglary

According to the statement, the man also admitted cutting the lock on the gate and driving the truck out of the district property.

Courtois reportedly drove the truck to a location and traded all the stolen items. The man then left the truck abandoned near the 11,200 block of Route T, according to the report.

Courtois was booked at the Washington County Jail Tuesday, and an $80,000 bond was set in the case.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday states that Courtois had been free on a $50,000 bond after being charged in March for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The complaint states that Courtois failed to appear for a court hearing in that case earlier this spring.

According to court records, the man also failed to appear in Washington County Court twice while on bond for animal abuse charges in 2008. He has prior convictions for first-degree robbery and manufacturing a controlled substance in Jefferson County, as well as past convictions for drug trafficking in Washington County.

The man could face more than 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges filed this week.

The report does not identify the other suspect or state whether he has been charged.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

