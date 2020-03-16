Courts are taking precautions

The court clerks ask that you have your case number, court date, and court division available when you call.

If you are a witness in a hearing, and you have symptoms of acute respiratory illness, contact the attorney or party that subpoenaed you and inform them of your illness so that other arrangements can be made to accommodate you.

Prospective jurors who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are requested to stay home and not report for duty. Those selected for jury duty who are unable to report due to illness symptoms should contact the Circuit Clerk's Office in the county where the case is scheduled to be heard.

The Farmington Municipal Court has announced the continuance of municipal court dates scheduled for Wednesday and next Wednesday. Assistant Farmington Municipal Court Clerk Katie Mays said anyone with court scheduled on those dates needs to appear on April 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The Park Hills Municipal Court has passed all pending cases to April 27 at 6 p.m., and pending court cases in Desloge Municipal Court have been rescheduled for April 28 at 4 p.m.

The next Leadwood Municipal Court date will be held as scheduled on April 14 at 5 p.m. Potosi Municipal Court has pushed its next hearing for pending cases from April 1, out three weeks to April 22 at 6 p.m.

These court dates and details are subject to change as orders handed down by higher authorities could change and the progression of COVID-19 spread cannot be predicted.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

