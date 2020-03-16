Courts are taking precautions

The 24th Judicial Circuit Court announced precautions are being taken to maintain a safe and healthy court environment for all visitors and staff as cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continue to increase.
The 24th Judicial Circuit includes Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington Counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness — which includes congestion, runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, body aches or fatigue — stay home until they recover and are free of fever, signs of a fever, and any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines like cough suppressants.
In response to COVID-19, the Supreme Court of Missouri Monday suspended – subject to certain listed exceptions – all in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, through April 3.
The Court may extend its order as circumstances warrant.
The Court’s order authorizes the presiding judges of each of the state’s 46 judicial circuits and the chief judge of each of the three districts of the state’s court of appeals to determine the manner in which the listed exceptions to in-person proceedings are to be conducted. It further gives the judges presiding over such proceedings discretion to excuse jurors or other individuals who cannot or should not appear as a result of risks associated with COVID-19.
Monday’s order does not affect a court’s ability to consider or rule on any matter that does not require an in-person proceeding. It also does not affect required deadlines through Missouri’s electronic filing system.
The Circuit Court Judges of the 24th Judicial Circuit have not yet met to decide how court hearings and proceedings will be handled but precautions have been advised to limit unnecessary in-person contact with individuals displaying symptoms of illness.
Court officials advise that if you have symptoms of an acute respiratory illness, and you have any business in the courthouse, to take certain precautionary actions.
If you have a pending court hearing scheduled and you have symptoms of acute respiratory illness, contact your lawyer and inform your lawyer of your illness so that a continuance can be sought.
If you do not have an attorney and you have symptoms of acute respiratory illness, call the circuit clerk's office in the county where your court appearance is scheduled, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.
Circuit clerks of the 24th Judicial Circuit can be reached by calling the following phone numbers:
- St. Francois County Circuit Court Clerk, 573-756-5755
- Washington County Circuit Court Clerk, 573-438-6111 ext. 228
- Ste. Genevieve County Circuit Court Clerk, 573-883-2265
- Madison County Circuit Court Clerk, 573-783-2102
The court clerks ask that you have your case number, court date, and court division available when you call.
If you are a witness in a hearing, and you have symptoms of acute respiratory illness, contact the attorney or party that subpoenaed you and inform them of your illness so that other arrangements can be made to accommodate you.
Prospective jurors who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are requested to stay home and not report for duty. Those selected for jury duty who are unable to report due to illness symptoms should contact the Circuit Clerk's Office in the county where the case is scheduled to be heard.
The Farmington Municipal Court has announced the continuance of municipal court dates scheduled for Wednesday and next Wednesday. Assistant Farmington Municipal Court Clerk Katie Mays said anyone with court scheduled on those dates needs to appear on April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
The Park Hills Municipal Court has passed all pending cases to April 27 at 6 p.m., and pending court cases in Desloge Municipal Court have been rescheduled for April 28 at 4 p.m.
The next Leadwood Municipal Court date will be held as scheduled on April 14 at 5 p.m. Potosi Municipal Court has pushed its next hearing for pending cases from April 1, out three weeks to April 22 at 6 p.m.
These court dates and details are subject to change as orders handed down by higher authorities could change and the progression of COVID-19 spread cannot be predicted.
