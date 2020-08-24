Courts move back to Phase Zero, restricts in-person proceedings

The presiding judge of the 24th judicial circuit announced that local county courts have entered Phase Zero of operations, suspending all in-person proceedings with some exceptions.
On Monday, Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn ordered that all courts in the 24th Judicial Circuit (St. Francois, Madison, Washington, and Ste. Genevieve) move to Phase One of the Supreme Court of Missouri’s Operational Directives.
The City of Leadington's Municipal Court Division is currently being operated through the St. Francois County court system and has also been moved into the lower operation phase through Monday's order.
In her administrative order, Judge Horn explained that after conferring with the judges of the 24th Circuit, local public health officials and public health departments, the court has been advised that the local conditions regarding COVID-19 require St. Francois County to revert to Phase Zero of the Supreme Court of Missouri's Revised Operational Directives dated Aug. 1.
Effective Monday, all courts operating in the St. Francois County Courthouse were reverted back to Phase Zero of the Missouri Supreme Court’s directives.
All in-person proceedings are suspended with the following exceptions:
- Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a speedy trial, and the rights afforded under section 544.676.3;
- Proceedings pursuant to chapters 210 and 211 pertaining to juvenile delinquency and abuse, neglect, and termination of parental rights;
- Proceedings pursuant to chapter 453 pertaining to adoption;
- Proceedings in which civil or criminal jury trials are already in progress as of March 16, 2020;
- Proceedings pursuant to chapter 455 pertaining to orders of protection;
- Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders;
- Proceedings related to petitions for temporary restraining orders or other forms of temporary injunctive relief;
- Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders;
- Proceedings pursuant to chapter 475 for emergency guardianship or conservatorship;
- Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The exceptions listed in the order are enforced and applied at the discretion of the presiding judge.
The order further states that social distancing is required of court staff, attorneys, parties, and witnesses in all areas of the courthouse.
A presiding judge may evaluate the “Gateway Criteria” for local conditions with respect to COVID-19.
Individuals entering the courthouse will be subject to screening for symptoms of COVID-19, including temperature checks. Those with a temperature higher than 100 degrees may be prohibited from entering the courthouse.
Extra cleaning and disinfecting will be performed throughout the courthouse each day and hand sanitizer will be made available.
The Supreme Court of Missouri ordered revised operational directives earlier this month, on Aug. 1, to help Missouri Courts begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings.
Judge Horn ordered that Washington County Courts be pushed back into Phase Zero on Aug. 14.
The judge’s decision to move St. Francois County Courts back to Phase Zero comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded within the county continues to climb.
The order will remain in effect for at least 14 days, at which time the presiding judge may evaluate the Gateway Criteria after a conference with local health officials to determine whether a move to Phase One of the Missouri Supreme Court's Operational Directives is appropriate.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
