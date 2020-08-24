Courts move back to Phase Zero, restricts in-person proceedings

The exceptions listed in the order are enforced and applied at the discretion of the presiding judge.

The order further states that social distancing is required of court staff, attorneys, parties, and witnesses in all areas of the courthouse.

A presiding judge may evaluate the “Gateway Criteria” for local conditions with respect to COVID-19.

Individuals entering the courthouse will be subject to screening for symptoms of COVID-19, including temperature checks. Those with a temperature higher than 100 degrees may be prohibited from entering the courthouse.

Extra cleaning and disinfecting will be performed throughout the courthouse each day and hand sanitizer will be made available.

The Supreme Court of Missouri ordered revised operational directives earlier this month, on Aug. 1, to help Missouri Courts begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings.

Judge Horn ordered that Washington County Courts be pushed back into Phase Zero on Aug. 14.

The judge’s decision to move St. Francois County Courts back to Phase Zero comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded within the county continues to climb.

The order will remain in effect for at least 14 days, at which time the presiding judge may evaluate the Gateway Criteria after a conference with local health officials to determine whether a move to Phase One of the Missouri Supreme Court's Operational Directives is appropriate.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

