COVID-19 hits Missouri’s controversial program for sexually violent predators

“His issues steadily progressed to the point that they moved him to a Farmington hospital, and from there to St. Louis,” Almquist said.

With treatment at the hospital in St. Louis, Almquist said, Peckham’s condition improved, but the overall stress on his body from a subsequent angioplasty procedure was apparently too much.

“While in the hospitals, Don’s wife was not allowed to have contact with him, and had to go through a third-party staff member to get information on him,” Almquist said. “That person was off for the weekend when Don passed.”

Almquist, and SORTS residents, said Peckham was one of at least two patients who died after contracting the coronavirus in recent weeks. Patients said group therapies have been suspended for about a month and that the annex, which is still within the boundary of the security fence on campus, was being used for quarantine. The patients said staffing seems to be a challenge.

Debra Walker, a spokeswoman for the Department of Mental Health, didn’t provide an update on the situation at SORTS, which also has a facility in Fulton. The Post-Dispatch first asked for information Tuesday afternoon.