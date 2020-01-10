{{featured_button_text}}
Man sentenced in five cases, charged with another

A Farmington man sentenced last month for his involvement in five separate criminal cases is now facing new charges.

Dillon Shane Crocker, 24, appeared in St. Francois County Court on Dec. 20 where he received a total of 11 years in prison after entering guilty pleas to charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, domestic assault, property damage, tampering with a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit device, multiple counts of felony stealing, among other charges.

The various charges Crocker faced spanned over five separate cases going back to 2017.

Crocker now faces new charges filed Monday which include first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and class A misdemeanor stealing. The charges stem from an incident in November. 

According to a probable cause statement from Officer Vandiver the Farmington Police Department, a man reported to police that on Nov. 21, four individuals had come into his home, located on Maple Street in Farmington, uninvited and refused to leave when asked to do so.

The man identified one of the individuals as Crocker. He also stated that when he attempted to leave his residence, Crocker had a gun and would not let him leave. The man reported that Crocker and other individuals went through his home and stole items, including miscellaneous clothing and a cell phone, the value of which was more than $150, according to the statement.

The report states that Crocker had the gun with him while he was going through the home taking the items and the victim was forced to sit in a recliner in his living room while the individuals were going through his home, stealing his belongings. The man reported that he felt he could not leave or he would be harmed.

At the time that this incident occurred, Crocker had been free on bond since Sept. 27 in his other then-pending cases.

During the December hearing, Crocker entered guilty pleas to his previous charges and Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn handed down sentences in the five cases.

Crocker was sentenced to a prison term of three years for the domestic assault charge filed in 2017. He was given a sentence of six years for a first-degree burglary charge and three years for felony stealing in a case from 2018.

The judge sentenced Crocker to serve three years in prison and 120 days in jail for a case filed in 2019 in which he was charged with second-degree assault and property damage. In another case filed in 2019, Crocker received two five-year prison sentences for two counts of felony stealing as well as two 120-day jail sentences — one for a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle and the other for fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

In the fifth case, also filed in 2019, Crocker received a sentence of four years in prison for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and three years for another felony stealing charge.

The judge ordered most of the sentences in the five cases be served concurrently for a total of 11 years behind bars.

If convicted of the latest charges, Crocker could face up to 30 years of additional prison time.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

