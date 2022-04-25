Current prosecutor issues statement following Politte's parole

The current Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Josh Hedgecorth issued a statement following Michael Politte's release.

"As the Prosecuting Attorney of Washington County, I fully supported Mr. Politte’s application for parole. I sent a letter to the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole in January 2022 recommending his release.

"Having grown up behind bars, he has a tremendous maturity which is reflected in an exceptional record during the length of his incarceration. There is a larger community-led call for his release, including from current and former law enforcement.

"The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Washington County is conducting a review of Mr. Politte’s case in light of the fact that a crucial piece of physical evidence has been scientifically proven false. I am committed to moving with urgency to conclude the investigation into Mr. Politte’s case."

In 2002, Politte was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of his mother and sentenced to life in prison.

Politte has consistently asserted his innocence and challenged his conviction. After 23 years behind bars, Politte was released on parole on April 22.

