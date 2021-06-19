Customer reports being robbed at ATM

The Leadington Police Department responded to a call Friday evening for a possible robbery at the U.S. Bank at Highway 32 and Woodlawn Drive.

According to Interim Police Chief Jerry Hicks, a customer reported that just after 8 p.m. they withdrew money from the ATM and then was immediately robbed by an assailant who left on foot. A K9 unit was called in to track the perpetrator, however the attempt was unsuccessful.

Hicks said that the case is still under investigation at this time. The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and Park Hills Police also have been involved in the investigation.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

