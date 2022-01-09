Damier placed on probation for endangering welfare of child

A former police officer has been placed on probation after pleading guilty Wednesday to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

In 2019, Ignatius Damier, 39, was charged in St. Francois County with two counts of felony abuse or neglect of a child. The incident allegedly occurred while the then-Terre Du Lac police officer was off duty, babysitting his girlfriend’s child.

On Wednesday, Damier, whose case was set for jury trial on Monday, pleaded guilty to one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn placed him on five years of supervised probation for the felony charge and two years of unsupervised bench probation for the misdemeanor charge. He was also ordered to complete parenting and anger management classes within 90 days and to relinquish his police or POST certifications.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Damier was solely responsible for babysitting his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter on Sept. 2, 2019.

The report states the child was picked up from Damier’s home by her godmother who watches her on a regular basis. The child's godmother discovered bruising on the toddler’s face and lower back and contacted authorities.

The woman photographed the bruising and reportedly informed the child's mother of what she had observed. The young girl's mother confronted Damier who initially denied any responsibility but then reportedly admitted to hitting the child in the face.

During an interview with law enforcement, Damier stated that the child had talked back to him and he slapped her across the face. He reportedly indicated that he had struck her with his left hand and the bruising on the child's face was on the right side, in a pattern consistent with an adult hand.

The report states Damier also explained to law enforcement that the child had urinated on the floor, whereupon he spanked her twice and indicated that his hand landed just above her buttocks, which is consistent with the bruises on the child's back.

According to the statement, Damier acknowledged that he was responsible for the bruising to the child.

Damier was employed by Terre Du Lac Police Department in 2016 and had held the rank of corporal. When the investigation began, he was placed on administrative leave. He was terminated from the police department when it was learned charges were filed. He was later hired by another Terre Du Lac department.

Damier could have faced between one and seven years behind bars.

