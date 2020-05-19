Davis arrested after shooting in Fredericktown

At this point the officer placed Davis under arrest and he was transported to Madison County Jail.

While officers were speaking with the two men in the other truck, Davis' girlfriend identified herself. When officers asked how the incident unfolded, she stated that she and Davis had been behind her brother at a stop sign and he blew black smoke from his exhaust agitating Davis.

She said Davis then passed her brother on W. Main St. in front of Auto Zone and decelerated causing her brother to rear-end their vehicle. She said Davis then accelerated over the bridge heading west toward the roundabout.

She said at the roundabout Davis put the vehicle in park, exited the vehicle with her gun and began to shoot at her brother's truck. She said this was when she drove away and parked at Dollar Tree.

The report states both men said Davis passed them heading west on W. Main St. and he locked up his breaks causing him to rear-end Davis' vehicle. They both said after that Davis put his vehicle in reverse and began backing into their vehicle.

The driver reportedly told officers Davis shot his truck approximately seven times some being close to his head.