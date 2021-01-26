De Soto man charged after pursuit in Bonne Terre Sunday

A De Soto man faces multiple charges in St. Francois County this week after allegedly fleeing from Bonne Terre Police and nearly hitting two officers with his car on Sunday.
Bradley Pittman, 18, has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault (special victim), resisting stop/detention by fleeing, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more.
According to a probable cause statement from the Bonne Terre Police Department, an officer was dispatched on Sunday to Casey's General Store, located at 805 Benham Street, regarding a suspicious person.
While en route, the report states the officer was notified that the individual, later identified as Pittman, was wanted by the De Soto Police Department, and there was a stop-and-hold order issued for the man.
Upon arrival, the officer positioned his marked patrol vehicle in front of Pittman's car and activated his emergency lights.
The officer reports that he and another officer exited their patrol cars, at which time Pittman reportedly pulled his vehicle forward, nearly striking both officers.
The report states the officer then got back inside his patrol car and proceeded to pursue the man as he fled from police at speeds of at least 100 mph.
During the pursuit, the report states that Pittman was passing other vehicles in no-passing zones, nearly causing multiple collisions.
When authorities ultimately apprehended Pittman, he reportedly told them that he ran because De Soto was after him because he "hit his baby mama."
Pittman was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $5,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. An initial court appearance in the case was scheduled for Tuesday.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com