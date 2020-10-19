Death penalty restored against man convicted of murdering De Soto couple in 1996

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned a lower court judge and reinstated the death penalty against a man who fatally shot a De Soto couple in their home in 1996.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Carman Deck's appeal should fail because he didn't raise his concerns in state court first.

Deck robbed and killed James and Zelma Long in their home in July 1996.

He later confessed to the killings.

Deck has been sentenced to death three times since his original conviction, and each time that sentence was overturned.

He was originally sentenced to death in February 1998, but that sentence was reversed by the Missouri Supreme Court in 2002 due to errors by Deck's lawyers.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his second death penalty in May 2005 because he was shackled in front of the sentencing jury.