Deferred prosecution agreement reached in Burgess case

The initial report said Wessel entered into a contractual agreement with Burgess and Zachary Govreau of MB Land Company for the construction of a home in 2016. Wessel paid the full purchase of the home prior to its construction, and construction was never completed.

On Sept. 20, 2017, an investigation supervisor with the Special Investigation Unit met with Wessel at her residence. During an interview, she told the investigator she was the caregiver for her brother, who is a disabled veteran. Because of his medical conditions, he was facing the possibility of having to become a resident of an assisted living facility.

Her brother asked if she would be willing to sell her current home to buy or build a house large enough to accommodate both of them, as well as daily caregivers who would be attending to him. Wessel agreed to do so and both of them agreed to fund the new home from an annuity held by her brother.

The report said in February 2016, sometime after seeing a model home in the St. Francois County subdivision of the “Highlands,” the woman called the number displayed for the contracting company. After leaving a message, she was later contacted by Govreau, a project manager with Journey Home Builders — a division of MB Land Company — and an appointment was scheduled to discuss having the company build a home for her in the subdivision.