Dennis faces charges after motorcycle chase last week

A man is facing charges in St. Francois County following a motorcycle pursuit last week.

Justin Dennis, 22, of Ste. Genevieve, was charged last Friday with resisting arrest by fleeing, resisting arrest for a felony, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, two counts exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, and four other traffic offenses.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, while patrolling the area of Highway 221 near Railroad Lane Thursday, a deputy observed a motorcycle that did not have a rear license plate attached. The deputy activated his lights and sirens and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The report states that the motorcycle, operated by Dennis, then accelerated, passed three vehicles in a no-passing zone, and reached speeds of 110 mph.

Dennis continued driving, passed another vehicle in an intersection controlled by traffic lights, and nearly struck a truck while going down the on-ramp to U.S. 67.

Once on U.S. 67, the fleeing motorcycle reached speeds of 140 mph. The deputy reported losing sight of the motorcycle but was able to follow it by the sound of its engine.