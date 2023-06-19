A white office building in Desloge was vandalized last week with racial slurs and graffiti.

Multiple residents of Highley Hill Apartments in Desloge have reported incidents of vandalism at a white office building located at 503 Highley Ln. The building, currently owned by local Desloge residents Michael Petty and Becky Petty, has been defaced with profanities in various colors across its exterior walls. Both of the owners' vehicles had the number 6 spray-painted across them.

Residents have expressed concern. Michael Petty indicated it is unclear whether the vandalism was a targeted attack or the work of local youth. he said he suspects the vandals to be around the age of 12.

The St. Francois County Sheriff Daniel Bullock confirmed a group of juvenile suspects has been identified, and the case is currently under investigation.

Some residents of Highley Hill Apartments expressed their shock and concern regarding the defacement. One stated, "Man, there are kids that live here. It kind of just appeared out of nowhere one morning, and we all have to look at it."

The vandalism has caused significant damage to the building, while the graffiti on the vehicles was relatively easier to remove. The owners are working to address the situation and restore the building's appearance.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to call the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office at 573-756-3252.