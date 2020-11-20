Dispute over chainsaw ends with gunshot wound to leg

St. Francois County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident Friday afternoon that left one man injured with a gunshot wound.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, emergency personnel received a report of a man shot in the leg with a revolver at a residence in the 1500 block of Recar Road in northern St. Francois County.

According to the sheriff's department, a 19-year-old man went to the Recar Road residence, and a dispute over a chainsaw ensued.

Authorities said a 20-year-old resident of the home was armed with a .357 handgun and attempted to get the 19-year-old man to leave the property. The younger man reportedly then attempted to wrestle the gun away from the resident and was subsequently shot one time in the leg.

The injured man was reportedly transported to Mercy Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

