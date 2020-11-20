 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dispute over chainsaw ends with gunshot wound to leg
0 comments
alert top story

Dispute over chainsaw ends with gunshot wound to leg

{{featured_button_text}}
Dispute over chainsaw ends with gunshot wound to leg

A 19-year-old man suffers a gunshot wound to his leg following a dispute Friday afternoon in northern St. Francois County.

 File

St. Francois County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident Friday afternoon that left one man injured with a gunshot wound.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, emergency personnel received a report of a man shot in the leg with a revolver at a residence in the 1500 block of Recar Road in northern St. Francois County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the sheriff's department, a 19-year-old man went to the Recar Road residence, and a dispute over a chainsaw ensued.

Authorities said a 20-year-old resident of the home was armed with a .357 handgun and attempted to get the 19-year-old man to leave the property. The younger man reportedly then attempted to wrestle the gun away from the resident and was subsequently shot one time in the leg.

The injured man was reportedly transported to Mercy Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News