DNA evidence found in unsolved 1989 murder of Jimmie Wade Martin

New evidence has been found in the search for answers as to who is responsible for the 1989 murder of Jimmie Wade Martin of Bonne Terre. DNA collected from the crime scene has recently been discovered and is undergoing lab analysis this week.

At just 29 years old, Martin was killed in Bonne Terre, a short distance from the since-closed Coal Bin Tavern, in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 1989.

The man was found on Mound Street lying on the sidewalk and appeared to have died as a result of injuries sustained from being struck with a blunt object, according to Daily Journal reports at the time.

A then-27-year-old man was arrested and charged with Martin's murder. However, three days before the man was to be tried in court, the second-degree murder charge was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney at the time due to insufficient evidence. While digging into details of the case, Martin's family has said they do not believe the man initially charged with the murder is guilty. The man has reportedly been assisting the investigation where he can help in an effort to find the real culprits and clear his name completely.

For about a year and a half, a True Crime podcast, Small Town Forgotten, has examined evidence, reports, and case files to uncover the truth about Martin's death.

Martin's twin daughters, Andrea Martin Lynn and Angela Williams were forced to grow up without their father and without justice for his death while hoping for new developments in the homicide investigation.

The determined sisters have since spent countless hours gathering information and attempting to piece together answers, all while raising families of their own.

The efforts of Martin's twin daughters, relative/podcast host Chris Hulsey, and other family and friends have yielded results.

On Feb. 17, 2021, the nearly 33-year-old homicide case was reopened by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, in conjunction with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The prosecutor's office said at the time that new leads had emerged in the case, and investigators were continuing to work diligently to unearth information that could lead to charging the person responsible for Martin's death.

On Oct. 25, two suspects were arrested and questioned regarding the case. The men were released after 24 hours and have not been charged with any crimes.

Andrea and Angela said they were devastated when the two men were released without charges. Martin's daughters said at first it felt like all of the effort leading to the arrests had been for nothing, and they were angry for a time.

The twins wrote a letter to St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam, who invited them to meet. During the discussion, Gilliam explained why the suspects arrested were released.

During a recent interview with Small Town Forgotten, Gilliam noted that there is no statute of limitations for prosecuting a murder. She said it is crucial to ensure that all available evidence is processed and everything needed to prove the case is in order before filing charges.

"Cases that are this old and potentially being charged later, you have to have everything in line before you get started because it's a finite amount of time in which the case can be handled because of defendant's rights and all of those things," she said. "So, we have to be able to have all of that ready to go at the time of charging, and at this point, we are just waiting. We're waiting on the results of some testing and potentially any interviews."

Original DNA evidence collected from the crime scene was recently uncovered.

"We knew [the evidence] existed. We just didn't know the location due to the age of it," Gilliam said. "We figured out that the prosecutor at the time had collected the evidence and taken it for court purposes. And so when it came back, it got put in a different location, and then we were able to determine that because of the fact that it had gone to court."

The prosecutor said the crime lab is currently testing the evidence to obtain DNA information. She said that while it typically takes about 18 months to get lab results back, she spoke with lab personnel who informed her they began the testing quicker as this is a cold case homicide.

Although the DNA had been tested in 1989, Gilliam said DNA analysis was far from where it is today. She said the availability of DNA analysis locally was limited, and the old tests would yield very basic information such as a blood type.

Once the results return from the lab, the findings will be compared to samples that Gilliam said have already been collected from persons of interest in the case.

"Investigators were extremely thorough and asked for DNA from any individual [who] they wanted either include or exclude," Gilliam said.

Gilliam stressed that investigators are still looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the case.

"We want anyone at all who has any information to come forward and talk to police," she said. "We believe there are still individuals out there that haven't done that."

Gilliam explained that Missouri has a victim's rights statute and has money available for a witness protection program of sorts. She said the funds are available for things like temporary storage rentals, childcare, shelter, temporary relocation expenses, and more.

"They provide monetary reimbursement for anyone that needs to take steps to ensure their safety if they're worried about that," she said. "If they're worried that if they come forward in a case that they will suffer harm.

"I will say that in 15 years of working in the city, I handled a lot of homicide cases," she mentioned. "I talked to a lot of witnesses who were afraid that their testimony would end up in repercussions against them, and it never happened. It's a legitimate fear, and we certainly understand it, but it's very, very rare that you see or hear about that, especially because whenever we arrest and charge people for murder, we ask for a high bond so that they will stay locked up because they're a danger to the community."

The prosecutor said that once they have enough evidence to prove the case, charges would be announced. In the meantime, authorities are working to make certain they have correctly done everything possible for justice to be served.

"It's still an ongoing investigation that is being done," said Gilliam. "And so I think that it's something we are hopeful for, though, that there'll be a conclusion sometime pretty soon."

Martin's daughter, Angela, said she and her sister appreciate the hard work done by the prosecutor and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"Melissa Gilliam and Donnie Crump at the highway patrol have been phenomenal," she said. "Anything that they said they were going to do, they've done it. I think the whole Small Town Forgotten [team] is just really impressed with the work that [Gilliam and Crump] put into it. They are gonna make sure that justice is served."

Angela said after years of dead ends, roadblocks, and a rollercoaster of emotions, it has been encouraging to see real progress being made.

"Before, we had a lot of broken promises," she said. "This time around, it's very surreal because they tell us, 'here's what we have planned, and here's the timeline that we're gonna do it,' and they've done it. It gives us hope that we've never had before."

Hulsey said they are hopeful the new evidence will bring the family closer to obtaining justice for Martin. He said the podcast would continue to bring attention to the unsolved case as they dig through new information.

"We are optimistic that the information the authorities have is going to move the case forward," he said. "And the podcast has had a lot of big breaks in the past 10 months that we're excited to start sharing.

"We were able to get our hands on the entire case file, and so we're digging into that, which the authorities had already had that, but now we have it," he explained. "We're really looking forward to what happens with this DNA evidence and looking forward to getting more podcast episodes out."

For more details about the case, check out the Small Town Forgotten podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and their website, www.smalltownforgotten.com.