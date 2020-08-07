You have permission to edit this article.
DOC announces offender death
DOC announces offender death

DOC announces offender death

According to a Monday news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC), an inmate has died at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC).

According to a Monday news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC), an inmate has died at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC).

On Saturday at 6:10 p.m., offender Paul Lathon, DOC #501824, was pronounced dead at the Bonne Terre prison.

Lathon, 52, was serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree assault from St. Louis County. He entered the DOC on March 22, 2001.

An autopsy will be conducted.

