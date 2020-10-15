DOC announces offender death

At 12:34 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, offender Albert Lilley, confined at Farmington Correctional Center, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South in Festus.

The 91-year-old man was serving two, 10-year sentences for use of a child in sexual performance-serious emotional injury from St. Francois County and an eight-year sentence for first-degree child molestation from St. Francois County. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Jan. 9, 2018.