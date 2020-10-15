DOC announces offender death

At 12:34 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, offender Albert Lilley, confined at Farmington Correctional Center, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South in Festus.
The 91-year-old man was serving two, 10-year sentences for use of a child in sexual performance-serious emotional injury from St. Francois County and an eight-year sentence for first-degree child molestation from St. Francois County. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Jan. 9, 2018.
The Missouri Department of Corrections says Lilley died of apparent natural causes.
