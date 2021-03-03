 Skip to main content
DOC: Inmate bit off part of corrections officer's ear
alert top story

DOC: Inmate bit off part of corrections officer's ear

  • Updated
ERDCC

An assault was reported at ERDCC Tuesday.

 Mark Marberry

Authorities are investigating an assault that occurred at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center prison in Bonne Terre on Tuesday morning.

About 8:21 a.m. Tuesday an inmate assaulted and bit off part of the ear of a corrections officer at ERDCC, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said.

Another officer who attempted to stop the assault in the prison's housing unit was also injured in the elbow while attempting to subdue the inmate, Pojmann said.

Both corrections officers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pojmann said an investigation into the assault will likely be turned over to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

