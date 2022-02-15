DOC loses on harassment claim

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained volley of sexual harassment by two male coworkers.

The six-figure award is just the latest in a string of payouts in recent years totaling tens of millions of dollars to resolve similar employee lawsuits against the Missouri Department of Corrections and other state agencies.

The jury deliberated for just under three hours before, with an 11-1 vote, awarding Samantha Kelley, 42, of Bonne Terre, $120,000 in compensatory damages. They further deliberated for less than 20 minutes before awarding an additional $750,000 in punitive damages, said Gregory Rich, who represented the state worker

“This is an ongoing problem in the department,” Rich said. “And the Department of Corrections, for whatever reason, insists on taking these cases to trial.”

A spokeswoman for the department did not respond to a request for comment.

The 2017 suit alleged that Kelley, at the time 13-year employee at the Farmington prison, was subjected to repeated sexual comments and lewd gestures by two colleagues, including simulated masturbation — some of which were witnessed by the female officer’s direct supervisor.

The two male officers, one of whom continues to work at the Farmington prison, had received prior complaints against them for inappropriate sexual conduct, Rich said, before supervisors determined that one of the officers instead engaged in “flirtatious behavior” with female staff members — a conduct policy violation for which he received a written warning, or “letter of caution” in DOC parlance.

Both were initially named as defendants but later dropped from the suit.

At trial, a previous supervisor in the housing unit where Kelley worked testified that he had heard the two male officers make sexual comments and gestures — including inside the supervisor’s own office — but never reported it to higher authorities. Rich called that testimony pivotal toward the jury’s decision to award punitive damages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0