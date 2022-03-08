DOC: PCC inmate briefly holds weapon to corrections officer's throat

Corrections officers at the Potosi Correctional Center handled a situation that reportedly occurred at the facility on Saturday.

According to information released by the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC), the situation began shortly before midnight on Saturday, when two offenders housed at the prison facility feigned an emergency.

While staff members were assisting one of the offenders, the other reportedly broke free from a security bench and entered a room where two female staff members were working.

Once inside the room, the offender held a prison-made weapon to one of the officer's throats and began making demands, DOC reported.

The officer broke free from the man's control, and the other officer secured the offender, placing him in restraints with the help of two staff members responding to the incident. The incident reportedly lasted less than a minute.

The identities of the inmates have not been released pending the possible filing of formal charges. The Daily Journal will release additional details regarding the incident as they become available.

This is one of several incidents that has occurred at local prisons in the past month. Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre has had at least four incidents of assaults since Feb. 1.

