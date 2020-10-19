Documentary and podcast looks at unsolved Bonne Terre murder

A new True Crime podcast and documentary, Small Town Forgotten, is gearing up to premiere soon and will lay out and explore the facts of an unsolved homicide that occurred 31 years ago in Bonne Terre.

The podcast, set to premiere Nov. 13, examines the 1989 unsolved murder of Jimmie Wade Martin.

The Bonne Terre man was 29 years old when his life was cut short after an incident near a since-closed tavern on Division Street.

Martin was found on Mound Street lying on the sidewalk and appeared to have died as a result of injuries sustained from being struck with a blunt object, according to Daily Journal reports at the time.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with Martin’s murder. However, three days before the man was to be tried in court, the second-degree murder charge was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney at the time due to insufficient evidence. After the murder charge was dismissed, the prosecutor was quoted saying, “this case is not ended by any stretch of the imagination.”

Martin’s twin daughters, Andrea and Angela, were forced to grow up without their father, and without justice for his death, while hoping for new developments in the homicide investigation that never came about.