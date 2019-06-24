{{featured_button_text}}
Doe Run man charged in Saturday stand-off

Crump 

 MATT MCFARLAND

A Farmington man who initiated a five-hour standoff between himself and police on Saturday has been charged.

Donald Crump II, 39, of Doe Run, has been charged with burglary in the first degree, armed criminal action, resisting with or interfering with arrest, stealing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to Police Chief Rick Baker, officers responded to a 10 a.m. disturbance call at a Patterson Street residence. Arriving on the scene, they were attempting to sort out the incident when they observed a suspect with a number of arrest warrants run from the scene.

"A foot pursuit ensued with several of the officers," Baker said. "The suspect ran into a residence on North Jackson and barricaded himself in a bedroom located at the southeast corner of the residence."

As the suspect entered the home, the owner ran out holding an infant child in her arms. 

"Officers from our department and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department communicated with the man for approximately five hours attempting to get him to come out peacefully," Baker said. "During that time the suspect had access to a firearm and made numerous threats to shoot the officer and himself."

At approximately 3 p.m., the subject surrendered peacefully and was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

Baker added that the suspect currently has four open warrants — three for failure to appear and a felony arrest warrant for interfering with an arrest, which holds a bond in the amount of $10,000. He has many prior felony convictions. 

Crump is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond for the new charges.

