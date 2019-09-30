A Washington County man is facing multiple charges following an altercation with the mother of his child.
Cody Smith, 24, of Cadet, has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Spencer Gibson of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a residence where they made contact with a woman who reported that she and Smith had been involved in a verbal altercation at their residence on Cannon Mines Road in Cadet.
During the altercation with Smith, the woman reportedly got up to leave in an attempt to diffuse the situation. She then grabbed a 1-year-old male child that she shares with Smith. The woman stated that Smith attempted to pull the young child away from her but she was able to keep control of him and carried him into the bathroom with her.
Once in the bathroom, Smith refused to allow the woman out, positioning his body to where she could not leave without physically moving him, according to the statement. An unknown amount of time later, Smith walked away and reportedly obtained a Khar Arms CT40 .40 caliber handgun. When the woman came down the steps, she stated that she heard Smith's daughter say, “Daddy don't.” She then turned around to notice that Smith had the gun pointed at her, while her 1-year-old child was in her arms.
According to the statement, Smith began walking toward the victim and their child brandishing the firearm when he tripped over a baby gate, landing on the floor where the firearm was knocked out of his hand. This allowed the woman to run from the residence.
Once outside, the woman reportedly stated to Smith, “don't shoot me,” to which Smith replied, “I was not going to shoot you, but tell the kids I loved them.” Smith then got in a vehicle and fled the scene.
The woman got the children into her car but Smith arrived back on the scene, parking his vehicle where she could not leave. Smith then reportedly stated, “stay here with the kids and I will leave.” The victim said that she was not leaving her car while Smith was still there. Smith then fled the scene and the woman obtained some needed essentials as well as the firearm allegedly brandished by the Smith during the altercation.
According to the complaint filed Wednesday in court, a search of Smith's criminal history shows that he has a prior arrest in 2012 for child endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree domestic assault. The complaint states that the charges were eventually pleaded out to a third-degree domestic assault.
According to court records, Smith was booked into the Washington County Jail and a $75,000 surety bond was posted Friday.
While released on bond, Smith is ordered to have no contact with the victim or the two children involved.
