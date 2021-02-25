Don't fall for these scams

Old scams are resurfacing in the area that are affecting unwary local residents by taking their money under false pretenses.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said several law enforcement agencies, especially the jail, are getting calls about paying money to get rid of arrest warrants.

“Citizens are saying an officer from here has called and have a warrant for your arrest or missed jury duty or whatever,” he said. “They’re running a scam and using my officer’s names and using our phone number sometimes, by ghosting our telephone numbers. They’re telling people to go downtown and get money on a card, call them back and give them the numbers off that card and then their warrant will go away.

“We don’t call people and tell them they have warrants. You can’t even call in here and see if you have a warrant. You have to come here, and if you have one, you won’t be leaving.”

Bullock said that this scam has been going on for the last three to four weeks.

“Never go put money on a card and give the information to anyone,” he said. “The other day they stopped one person; the people at the store were suspicious and called us because a lady was there putting money on cards. We saved her from losing the money.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}