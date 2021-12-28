Douglas charged following allegations of sexual contact with a minor

An area man faces felony charges this week in St. Francois County following allegations of sexual contact with a minor earlier this year.

Jeremy Douglas, 40, of Ironton, was charged this month with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on Oct. 15, investigators interviewed a teenaged girl who disclosed that Douglas had sexual intercourse with her earlier this year in August. The girl reportedly told authorities that she was 16 years old at the time of the sexual contact.

Additionally, the report states that the teen told police Douglas had intercourse with her once more, approximately a week before her 17th birthday.

The report states that police interviewed Douglas on Friday regarding the sex abuse allegations made by the girl. During the interview, Douglas allegedly admitted that he had kissed the girl and had sexual intercourse with her before her 17th birthday.

Douglas was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Friday, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man must comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case.

A search of Douglas’ criminal history showed the man has two prior convictions in St. Francois County for the Class D felonies of failing to pay child support. Records show the man also has past convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting in Desloge.

