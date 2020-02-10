{{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking for an individual in connection with a theft that reportedly took place through the drive-thru window of a Park Hills gas station early Saturday morning.

The theft occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday at C-Barn on Parkway Drive, according to the Park Hills Police Department. It was reported that one of the convenience store employees was occupied with the coffee dispensers when a man climbed through the drive-thru window and grabbed $275 out of the cash register.

The theft was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras, however, the employee didn’t realize the money was missing for a few hours. The crime was reported to police between 8 and 9 a.m.

On Monday, the Park Hills Police Department released the surveillance footage which shows the theft, as well as the vehicle in which the suspect was observed fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3122 or St. Francois County Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

