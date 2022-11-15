Driver charged after allegedly fleeing police in Desloge Saturday

An area man faces charges this week after allegedly leading police on a chase around Desloge over the weekend.

Dylan Matthew Menteer, 19, of Fredericktown, has been charged in St. Francois County with resisting arrest by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked, and following too close to a vehicle.

According to a probable cause statement, on Saturday, officers with the Park Hills Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department were attempting to locate a suspect vehicle described as a blue car.

The report states a deputy spotted the vehicle heading east on Desloge Drive toward Hawthorne Street in Desloge. The deputy reported seeing the car following the vehicle in front of it too closely, failing to maintain a single lane, and driving off the right side of the roadway. When the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Menteer, reportedly refused to pull over, and allegedly ran the vehicle in front of him off the road and toward a ditch.

The fleeing driver then continued off the road through a ditch and into a field behind North County Intermediate School, according to police. The deputy went to Locust Street and reportedly saw the tracks of the vehicle coming from behind the school, through the playground area, and onto East Chestnut Street.

The report states that while law enforcement searched for the car, they received a call reporting that the vehicle was in a driveway beside Tinker's BBQ.

Officers deployed K9s and began tracking the suspect on Chestnut Street and then again on Grant Street. They followed the tracks to Desloge Drive and East Cedar Street and reportedly lost the trail on some pavement. The report states units in the area then received a call about a man running through backyards on East Chestnut Street.

The report states a deputy located two individuals, who began running from him on foot. The driver, Menteer, was eventually taken into custody, according to police.

After being read his Miranda rights, Menteer allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle, fleeing from officers, and having a revoked driver's license.

Menteer was booked at the St. Francois Detention Center, and a $25,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bond, the man is required to comply with pre-trial monitoring and is ordered to seek and maintain employment.

Court records show that Menteer is currently serving a five-year term of felony probation after pleading guilty in January to the delivery of a controlled substance in Madison County.

A search of the man's criminal history showed previous convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, DWI, and other traffic offenses.

Menteer was scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for an initial appearance in the case filed this week.