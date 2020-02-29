Drug investigation leads to charges for Wash Co. woman

A woman is facing felony charges in Washington County as the result of a multi-agency narcotics investigation.

Crystal Dawn Smith, 47, of Cadet, was charged Thursday with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from their department as well as officers with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 10,000 block of Pat Daly Road in Cadet at approximately 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

The warrant was issued as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation spanning several months. During the execution of the warrant, two females were located inside the residence and detained without incident.

The probable cause statement states that during the search of the residence, officers located a bag weighing approximately 28 grams containing crystal shards, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers found two other bags containing a crystal substance in the same box.