Duncan faces statutory rape charges

A local man faces felony charges this week in St. Francois County after several alleged instances of rape involving a child were reported.

David Kenneth Duncan, 69, of Park Hills, was charged on Thursday with three counts of first-degree statutory rape - person less than 14 years of age (aggravated sexual offense) and one count of second-degree statutory rape.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, between Nov. 1, 2018, and June of this year, Duncan allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female child on multiple occasions.

The report states that sexual intercourse between Duncan and the child began when she was just 12 years old.

Police say Duncan had sexual intercourse with the girl on her 13th birthday.

Between mid-September and Nov. 30, 2019, the report states that Duncan had sex with the child again. According to police, that reported instance was approximatėly one month after he took the then 13-year-old child to the doctor and put her on birth control.

The sexual activity reportedly continued in 2020, when the child was less than 14 years old. During the year, the report states that Duncan had sex with the girl and forced her to perform a sex act on him.