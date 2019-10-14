Two St. Francois County residents who were charged in burglary cases last month are now facing new charges in another burglary case that occurred outside of Park Hills.
Earl Marler, 39, and Angela Wagganer, 32, both of Bonne Terre, were charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and felony stealing - firearm.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Matthew Richardet of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 23, Marler and Wagganer reportedly entered a home on Old Highway 8, between Park Hills and Leadwood, without permission. The residence was in the possession of a woman whose mother, the owner of the home, had recently died. The woman was notified by a wireless camera system that someone was in the residence. Upon arrival at the residence, a vehicle unknown to the woman was in the driveway.
Information from the vehicle reportedly returned to one of Marler’s relatives. A Jefferson County deputy informed Richardet that Marler had taken the relative's car while she was sleeping. A search of the vehicle yielded three firearms that the woman identified as belonging to her father, which had been removed from a gun cabinet inside the home. Paperwork belonging to Marler and Wagganer was also found during the search.
The woman told the deputy that her mother's jewelry and wallet were missing and those missing items were located in a bag in the bedroom. She stated that she did not recognize the bag in which the items were found. She provided videos from the surveillance camera which show Marler and Wagganer in the home shortly after midnight.
A warrant was issued for Marler's arrest and a $30,000 cash or surety bond has been set. A warrant for Wagganer’s arrest was issued with a bond set at $5,000, cash or surety. The pair have been in custody at the St. Francois County Jail since Sept. 20 after being apprehended on warrants for unrelated burglary charges.
Last month, Marler and Wagganer were charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree trespassing in connection with an incident that occurred on South Spruce Street in Bonne Terre. Marler was also charged with second-degree property damage.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Adam Jaco of the Bonne Terre Police Department, on Sept. 18, the officer was dispatched to a residence on South Spruce Street for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Jaco stated that he could hear shouting coming from inside the residence. Dispatch then advised the officer that the victim was on the line stating that Marler and Wagganer were inside of her residence.
According to the statement, the victim’s children allowed officers entry into the home where Jaco made contact with Wagganer in the kitchen. The two were then taken into custody.
The victim showed Jaco the window in the living room area where he observed broken glass from the window all over the floor. The officer states in his report that he observed blood on the window frame and that Marler had a minor cut on his left forearm and fresh blood on his forearm and abdomen. Lying outside the window on the ground were a pair of garden shears that appeared to be used to break the window, according to the statement.
The victim also showed Jaco where Marler was in her refrigerator drinking from a gallon of milk. Jaco states that he observed spilled milk in the kitchen area and on Marler's chest. Two backpacks belonging to Marler and Wagganer were located outside of the residence, according to the report.
Two days prior to this incident, Marler was identified in a separate burglary that was reported on Jackson Street in Bonne Terre.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Rodney Holdman of the Bonne Terre Police Department, on Sept. 16, a Jackson Street resident came home to discover items stolen from his residence. According to the report, the stolen items included laptop computers, cash, and personal items with a value of more than $750. The report states that Marler was identified as the suspect who unlawfully entered the home.
On Sept 23, Marler was charged with second-degree burglary and felony stealing in connection with the Jackson Street burglary.
Marler was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on Sept 20, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in the first-degree burglary case and a $25,000 cash or surety bond in the second-degree burglary case. The court denied a motion to reduce Marler's bond in these cases on Tuesday and the most recent charges add to the amount that must be posted in order for his release from custody.
Wagganer was booked into the jail the same day and is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond in last month’s case.
