Earnst charged with statutory rape

The report states that after obtaining consent from the girl’s mother to search her phone, the minor asked if she could show the detective the photos that Earnst sent to her via Facebook Messenger. A female investigator allowed the girl to show her the pictures, which contained several pictures of female genitalia. The girl identified herself as the subject in the photos, according to the report.

In one of the pictures, both male and female genitalia could be seen engaged in a sex act. The investigator asked the girl who the man was in the photo. She reportedly stated that it was Earnst engaged in the sex act with her in the picture.

Officers took Earnst into custody Tuesday, and he was transported to the Park Hills Police Department for questioning.

Investigators told Earnst that they needed to know about him having sex with the underage girl. Earnst reportedly stated that he had sex with the girl, but did not know that she was 16 until after they had sex.

Earnst was transported to the St. Francois County Jail and a $10,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Earnst is prohibited from contacting the girl or any witnesses to the alleged situation.

If found guilty of the charge, Earnst could face up to seven years in prison.

As of press time, formal charges related to the assault that officers were initially investigating had not yet been filed.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

