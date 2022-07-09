Employee arrested for allegedly making bomb threat

The Farmington Police Department has made an arrest as part of the investigation into a bomb threat Friday afternoon at the AMC Showplace 4 Theater on Valley Creek Drive.

At about 3 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call from a person claiming a bomb was at the theater and then the caller disconnected. Farmington Police and Fire Departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the call and after consulting with the management, they decided to evacuate the building. A search of the building failed to discover any explosive device.

Police Chief Rick Baker said after officers responded to the call, they received information from Central Dispatch that they had pinged the phone and it was in the theater building.

Baker said there were more than 100 people inside the building at the time of the call.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Brenda Paige Nevels, 30, of Farmington. Baker said during questioning, she admitted to making the phone call.

Baker said Nevels was an employee of the establishment.

“She had only been there for short time and was in training," he said.

According to the probable cause statement, the officer in charge was notified that the number used to make the call came back to Nevels. Two employees also identified the caller’s voice as Nevels.

Nevels is charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony. Baker said there was also a prior misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. Nevels has two priors from Garland County, Arkansas, on Dec. 7, 2010 for Class F robbery and residential burglary.

Nevels is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond and on a Park Hills warrant for littering with a bond of $509.58.