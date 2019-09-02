{{featured_button_text}}
Walmart employee charged with stealing

Lindsey

 Courtesy of St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A former employee of Desloge Walmart has been charged with felony stealing after a laptop was reported missing from the store.

Devihn Lindsey, 20, of Fredericktown, was charged Monday with one count of felony stealing - $750 or more - after allegedly using his employee position to help him steal a laptop worth $1,600 from the store's electronics department last year.

According to a probable cause statement by Cpl. Joseph Carducci of the Desloge Police Department, the officer made contact with a member of the Asset Protection Team at Desloge Walmart. The Asset Protection team member reported the theft of a laptop computer from the store that occurred on July 29, 2018.

The asset protection team member explained to Carducci that a store employee, identified as Lindsey, selected the computer inside the electronics department and stole the item.

Lindsey gave another Asset Protection team member a full confession of the theft. After Carducci introduced himself to Lindsey, he explained that Lindsey was under investigation for the crime of stealing and advised him of his rights. The officer stated in his report that Lindsey admitted to stealing the laptop and he apologized for the theft. Lindsay then explained in detail how he stole the computer. Lindsey explained that he had selected the computer and brought it to the desk located in the electronics department. He then acted like he was scanning the merchandise and made no attempt to pay for it. He failed to place money inside the cash drawer but did obtain a receipt from the register which he used to exit the store. He showed this receipt to a store employee as he was exiting the building.

Charges for the theft were filed Monday by St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin. Since Lindsey has no prior criminal record, a summons to appear in court, on Oct. 3, for initial arraignment was mailed to the defendant in lieu of an arrest warrant being issued.

