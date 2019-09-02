A former employee of Desloge Walmart has been charged with felony stealing after a laptop was reported missing from the store.
Devihn Lindsey, 20, of Fredericktown, was charged Monday with one count of felony stealing - $750 or more - after allegedly using his employee position to help him steal a laptop worth $1,600 from the store's electronics department last year.
According to a probable cause statement by Cpl. Joseph Carducci of the Desloge Police Department, the officer made contact with a member of the Asset Protection Team at Desloge Walmart. The Asset Protection team member reported the theft of a laptop computer from the store that occurred on July 29, 2018.
The asset protection team member explained to Carducci that a store employee, identified as Lindsey, selected the computer inside the electronics department and stole the item.
Lindsey gave another Asset Protection team member a full confession of the theft. After Carducci introduced himself to Lindsey, he explained that Lindsey was under investigation for the crime of stealing and advised him of his rights. The officer stated in his report that Lindsey admitted to stealing the laptop and he apologized for the theft. Lindsay then explained in detail how he stole the computer. Lindsey explained that he had selected the computer and brought it to the desk located in the electronics department. He then acted like he was scanning the merchandise and made no attempt to pay for it. He failed to place money inside the cash drawer but did obtain a receipt from the register which he used to exit the store. He showed this receipt to a store employee as he was exiting the building.
Charges for the theft were filed Monday by St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin. Since Lindsey has no prior criminal record, a summons to appear in court, on Oct. 3, for initial arraignment was mailed to the defendant in lieu of an arrest warrant being issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.